Ashley Greene

The Twilight actress says she and husband Paul Khoury don’t follow long-standing traditions, but instead are creating them actively. “So, Paul’s parents, my husband’s parents, are going to come out and stay with us this Christmas. My parents are in Australia. They were like, ‘See you later.’ But we’re kind of coming up with stuff. I want to do a baking contest at our house, like a cookie baking contest. So that’s going to be one of the things we will do this year,” she told Us.