Brooke Shields

“The whole Thanksgiving with my step-mom and all my sisters,” the That 70’s Show alum told Us of getting her favorite celebrations started early. “And then everybody from Thanksgiving comes to my house mid-December for a Christmas dinner. I move furniture and I feed all of them and we all spend time at my house and we all make toasts and this year we picked each other out of a hat so instead of getting presents for everybody we each got one person. It was actually a good thing so that’s my favorite, mid-December we get to all be together.”