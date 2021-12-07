Carrie Underwood

“I enjoy decorating with my oldest son, Isaiah. He loves helping and he loves doing the tree,” she told Parade in December 2020. “I put out some things while he was away at school and he came home and he was like, ‘You decorated without me,’ and I was like, ‘I just got the stuff that was, like, bigger and you wouldn’t have any fun doing this anyway because I wasn’t decorating a tree.’ But we enjoy doing that.”

The “Cry Pretty” singer continued, “He loves helping me in the kitchen and making cookies. His great-grandmother passed away not too, too long ago and we have her ginger cookies that she would always make. We have that recipe and we do that and talk about her, and just things like that are really, really sweet.”