Gwyneth Paltrow

“I do a lot of the cooking before Christmas but then I usually spend a lot of Christmas cooking too,” she told the Daily Mail’s Femail vertical in 2013. “All the smells, all of the mulled wine, all of the trimmings for the turkey. We like to have all the family around. A very traditional Christmas.”

The Goop founder continued, “My kids are very involved in the kitchen with me, especially my son [Moses]. He loves to cook and he’s very engaged when we do it — he has a lot of patience for it, it’s very cute. He helps me measure and he cracks eggs perfectly, he’s very good.”