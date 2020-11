Jenna Dewan

The former World of Dance host might not have traditions at the moment, but she has plenty she’d like to establish for her and ex Channing Tatum’s daughter, Everly. “I’ve had a dream since I was a kid of a ton of kids running around, and fun, and family around a Christmas tree, and lots of music and joy and food … and I try to emulate that every year. I’d love [Everly] to emulate the importance of family around the holidays,” she told Us.