Jonathan Groff

Uncle Jonathan reporting for duty! “My brother has two little girls that are 2 and 4, and so the new tradition is going over to my brother’s house on Christmas morning and watching them open up gifts,” the Mindhunter star said. “And that’s, like, so much more fun than … As we got to be adults and we were exchanging gifts, it felt silly. And now that its about the two little girls, Christmas makes sense again.”