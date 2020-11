Josh Radnor

The man formerly known as Ted Mosby likes to spend New Year’s Eve quietly meditating, he told Us. “I’ve been having very low key New Year’s for the last couple of years. I haven’t been to big parties and stuff,” the Liberal Arts actor said. “But I’ve gotten together with some friends, and for the last couple of years, I’ve meditated from 11:45 to 12:15.” Radnor added that it’s fun to close out one year and enter another in a meditative state.