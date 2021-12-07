Kate Hudson

“Every year, Santa comes and leaves presents for the kids out in the open. Sometimes Santa likes to wrap a couple of them but usually, he leaves them open so the kids can see what they are,” she said in a blog post for her Fabletics website in 2016. “The first thing we all do is look in our stockings and look at what Santa’s been noticing about our year. Santa is very clever, he’s very funny so he likes to give the adults very funny presents! And we usually leave Santa something every year.”