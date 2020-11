Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The TV couple has welcomed a new tradition into their home recently, courtesy of Ripa’s Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost. “Ryan Seacrest‘s mom, Connie, makes these sausage balls Christmas morning,” the Hope & Faith alum told Us. “It’s Bisquick and sausage and cheddar cheese and you bake it in the oven. And now it is the No. 1 most requested thing in our house. It surpassed the cookies. It surpassed everything else.”