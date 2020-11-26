Kristin Cavallari

When it comes to Christmas in the Very Cavallari star’s household, it’s all about keeping tradition alive. “My dad always made homemade meatballs and sauce on Christmas Eve, so I’ve kept that up with our family,” the E! personality told Us. Her and husband Jay Cutler have also continued to keep their three kids on their toes, just like Cavallari’s parents did when she was growing up. “When I was little, my parents had the elves come a week before Christmas and if we were good, we got a little something in our stocking. If we were bad, we got coal,” The Hills alum shared.