Kurt Russell

With one of the most famous families in Hollywood, there’s no doubt Kurt Russell will be surrounded by love during the holidays. “Well, Christmas is the biggest one and we always, we always trim the tree on Christmas Eve during the day and into the night,” the Christmas Chronicles actor, who has been with Goldie Hawn since the late ’70s, told Us. “And we have a big meal and then the kids put their pajamas on and they hang up their stockings and we got the fire going and then when it gets dark we always choose someone to read T’was the Night Before Christmas and generally after that the kids start getting nervous because we’ve been tracking Santa Claus, generally that time he’s starting to work his way into the end of the Rockies perhaps. And then all of a sudden you might hear sleigh bells and if you hear sleigh bells, the pandemonium sets in.”