Mindy Kaling

“We always read The Night Before Christmas. Last year my daughter was too little and didn’t care,” the Late Night star told Us. “But this year I think she’ll be able to get it more. And I’ve been talking it up a little bit. So we’ll probably do that. And I always watch You’ve Got Mail on Christmas because it’s one of my favorite movies. She’s a little too little to enjoy that. But I would like, when she gets older, to make her watch that with me.”