Vanessa and Nick Lachey

“One of our favorite family traditions is the day after Thanksgiving, every year, we decorate for Christmas since Nick and I started dating 12 years ago,” Vanessa dished on their long-standing tradition. “It was just me and him putting up the tree and drinking white Russians.” The Top Chef Jr. cohost went on to note that the now family of five’s new favorite thing to do at Christmas time “might be Christmas Eve brunch because it’s [our youngest son] Phoenix’s birthday.”

That night, the couple bond while they wrap Christmas presents every year. “Christmas Eve it’s just me and Nick assembling all the last-minute things. We can’t assemble a lot and leave it in the house because our kids will find it. So we stuff boxes everywhere and we hide them and then Christmas Eve it’s an all-nighter. We’re usually up really late but we have a glass of wine and we have Christmas carols on while assembling things so it’s a great time for us to bond,” she told Us.