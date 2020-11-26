Wendi McLendon-Covey

“What I like to do is decorate for Christmas the day after Thanksgiving. And my husband [Greg Covey] knows this so he doesn’t even have to be asked. He just goes to the storage space and gets out all the decorations. And last year — because he is such a prince — he hung the lights without me even being there. Now that is love,” the Goldbergs actress told Us. “He knows he’s going to have to do it sooner or later so he might as well do it. So we do that. And while I decorate the tree I watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”