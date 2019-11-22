Ciara

The 2019 AMAs host called Swift “brilliant” during a pre-show interview with E! News.

“[Her performance is] going to be amazing. I wish I could tell you. I think anytime she gets on the stage it is great energy. She is so fierce and committed to her craft and creativity and its going to be nonstop entertainment,” the singer said. “She is not only a performer, she is an incredible songwriter. She is pioneered the way for a lot of artists with her bravery and her willingness to speak up when she believes in something. There is nothing better than having a voice and knowing your voice and knowing who you are, and she does that.”