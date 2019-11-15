Celebrities Stand With Taylor Swift Amid AMAs 2019 Drama

Selena Gomez

“It makes me sick and extremely angry,” the “Lose You to Love Me” singer added in her Instagram Stories note. “(I don’t mind if there may be retaliation.) This is my opinion. It’s greed, manipulation, and power. There is no heart or thought of anyone else. No respect for the words my friend has written since she was a 14-year-old in her bedroom. You’ve robbed and crushed one of our best song writers of our time an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with her fans and the world. … Seeing my best friend (or any of my friends) be constantly pulled down is the worst feeling. Taylor fights. She will never stop fighting. People grow from choices. Some will stay exactly the same. I just want a change of heart. I love you.”