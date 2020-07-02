Amanda Seyfried

The Mamma Mia star outlined “some benefits to wearing a mask” in an Instagram post on June 29, alongside a snap of herself wearing a face covering and hugging her dog Finn. “1. they’re a new means of expressing yourself (design your own- like mine @warchildusa),” she wrote. “2. no one can smell your coffee breath 3. salad in your teeth? no one’ll know! 4. Pimples can hide, too. 5. You’re much less vulnerable to viruses and germs 6. (my favorite) you’re much less contagious to others if you’re sick! Anti-maskers are the laziest. Better safe than sorry AMIRIGHT.”