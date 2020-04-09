Kerry Washington

“Quarantine but make it fashion,” the Scandal alum wrote via Instagram on April 8, showing off her mask selfie. “:kissing_heart::kissing_heart::kissing_heart::kissing_heart::kissing_heart::kissing_heart::kissing_heart::kissing_heart::kissing_heart: to the @themeanchick for making me this adorable mask. The ladies in my house all have matching ones and we loooooove them :heart:Remember!!! just because you’re not feeling symptoms doesn’t mean that you can’t be spreading the virus! #ABC #AlwaysBeCovering!”