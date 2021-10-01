Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Five years into their 2012 marriage, the Saturday Night Live star and his better half celebrated their anniversary by getting hitched once more at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Long Island, New York. Their big day was attended by their children, Carmen, Rafael and Leonardo, as well as Alec’s daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basigner. “The whole relationship went fast. It was actually Alec’s idea,” Hilaria told Extra of their renewal ceremony. “Marriage is something you’re constantly working on, and it’s a wonderful thing to celebrate, which we are doing, and it’s also a wonderful thing to go, ‘Hey, I’m still in this, I’m still doing this, and we met a lot of people since then so we have to include them.’”