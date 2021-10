Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum

The couple got engaged on season 7 of The Bachelorette in 2011 and wed in Pasadena, California, in December 2012. Nearly six years later, they renewed their vows with a destination ceremony in Aruba, with Rosenbaum writing on Twitter in August 2018, “Thanks to our vow renewal, we are good for at least another 5 years!” The duo announced their split in October 2020.