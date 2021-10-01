Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

The country superstar’s marriage to Williams-Paisley got a reboot after 12 years: The Nashville actress revealed to Us in March 2015 that the duo had what she called a “really, really campy wedding vow renewal ceremony” at a friend’s house that year. Williams-Paisley said she wore a unique wedding dress for the ceremony: “You could see my pink panties underneath it,” she told Us. “It was pretty awesome. One of my best friends went and bought it for me. It was a surprise, I didn’t know we were doing it.” The lovebirds share two children, William and Jasper.