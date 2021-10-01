Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

David and Victoria Beckham

The soccer stud revealed to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in January 2017 that he and the fashion designer have exchanged vows since tying the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin in July 1999. “We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding],” he said. “It was a lot more private with only six people there in our house. … We all know marriage is difficult at times. It’s about working through it. We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, ‘Do we stay together because it’s a brand?’ Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children.”