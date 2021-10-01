Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

Heidi Klum and Seal

The exes, who finalized their divorce in 2014 two years after their split, practically made sport of their vow renewals, saying “I do” every year on the anniversary of their 2005 marriage. As Seal told Andy Cohen in May 2015 of the ceremonies, “That was my ex-wife’s idea, to be honest. It kind of turned into a little bit of a circus, which I wasn’t terribly fond of because, by default, I’m quite a private person.” He added, “I don’t know how necessary [renewing the vows] was, but it was cool.”