Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg

The couple celebrated their seventh anniversary with a vow renewal. “Seven years — no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg,” Wahlberg shared via Instagram in August 2021.

He added, “Thank you Reverend Ray McElroy (aka @bellboy47), my friend and Minister, for helping me surprise my wife again (got ya baby) and for gracing us with your wisdom and your blessing. ‘Seven = Completion. Perfection.’ 🙏🏼 So grateful to be able to ‘renew’ gods amazing blessing for another year. On to forever. 🙏🏼❤️”