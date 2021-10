Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom

The Good American cofounder doubled down on her love for Odom in September 2010 with a vow renewal at the same Beverly Hills mansion where they got hitched one year prior. The athlete teased the ceremony, which was an anniversary surprise for Khloé, to Us ahead of the big day. “I kind of got to keep it a secret,” he said at the time. The pair finalized their divorce in December 2017.