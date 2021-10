Kris and Caitlyn Jenner

Two years before the TV personalities called it quits on the 22-year marriage, they commemorated their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at the Hilton Bora Bora Nui Resort and Spa in Bora, Bora during a family trip that took place in late April and early May of 2011. Kourtney, Kim and Rob Kardashian were all in attendance, as were Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick and her son Mason.