LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian

One year after the “One Way Ticket” singer and the Rosewood actor made their love affair official with their 2011 wedding at a private estate in Malibu, Calfornia, they did it all over again. “Renewed our vows today,” Rimes tweeted in April 2012. “It’s incredible to thank each other for the past year as husband and wife. Here’s to another great year!”