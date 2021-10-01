Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro

The former E! anchor and her longtime paramour celebrated their love with a second wedding in Greece in October 2018 just 10 months after they first walked down the “aisle” in a live segment for Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. The “Conversations With Maria Menounos” podcast host explained the do-over to followers on Instagram Stories in October. “For anybody who doesn’t understand, we did get married New Year’s Eve, yes, but this is our, like, big official ceremony and reception in Greece, and so we’re very excited,” she said at the time.