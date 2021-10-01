Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

The parents to Isabella, Gia, Stella and Alexa were remarried before guests including Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner and Chelsea Clinton and husband Marc Mezvinsky on the Carribean isle of St. Lucia in April 2013. The Jason Bourne actor rented out the entire Sugar Beach Resort for their vow renewal, which was officiated by Jimmy Kimmel and came eight years after they wed in December 2005. “Matt wanted it to be fun, happy and private,” a source told Us of their second ceremony. “He felt like Luciana deserves this, first and foremost.” Another insider added, “They’ve wanted to do it for a long time. … They had a tiny ceremony the first time, and wanted to celebrate with family and friends.”