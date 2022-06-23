Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson Mark Their 10th Anniversary With Vow Renewal

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

One decade down, many to go! “Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary… we renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy!” the Avengers: Age of Ultron star wrote via Instagram, alongside a photo of him kissing his wife during the festivities. “A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both.. we are blessed beyond belief. ❤️ Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world! ❤️”