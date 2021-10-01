Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

The duo, who remain one of Tinseltown’s longest-standing pairs, may disagree about how often to have sex, as the former Talk cohost revealed in September 2018, but they are on the same page when it comes to their vows: One year earlier, they headed to the chapel — again! — after first tying the knot in 1982. Their private 2017 Las Vegas vow renewal came on the heels of a cheating scandal on Ozzy’s part with L.A. hairstylist Michelle Pugh, which Sharon explained to viewers on her show in May 2017. “35 years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again,” she said at the time. “Probably, really, just months ago because he was trying so hard to be a better person — desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard. I just had a newfound love and I respected him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person.”