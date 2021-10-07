Terry and Tammy Bradshaw

After seven years together, the couple tied the knot again during the season 2 premiere of The Bradshaw Bunch, which aired in October 2021. The former NFL star, who was previously divorced three times, admitted the couple’s first wedding was rushed due to his previous experiences with marriage. He hadn’t invited his daughters, Rachel and Erin Bradshaw, to the 2014 nuptials, which “kind of hurt my feelings that we weren’t included,” Erin told her dad in the episode.

For the wedding redo, Terry made sure to “do it right” by having his entire family present at the Hawaiian beach ceremony, which was officiated by his stepdaughter, Lacey Hester, and included a fire-eating dancer. When his bride walked down the aisle, the football analyst was stunned. “Gigi looks pretty dog gone good, gang,” he joked, adding later in the episode, “It’s so good to have my girls here.”