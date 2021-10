Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

The pair, who were first married in Fiji in 2006, have certainly had their ups and downs over the years, surviving a 2013 cheating scandal and coparenting their five children, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau, but they vowed to be there for each for better or worse for a second time in May 2010. “This is a rebirth,” Spelling told Us at the time. “We’ve gone through our ups and downs, but we wouldn’t have changed a moment of it.”