Zoe Kravitz Drinks Milk Like a Cat and More Wacky Celebrity Diets

Victoria Beckham

In February 2022, David Beckham revealed that his wife eats the same meal almost every day. “I get quite emotional about food and wine. When I’m eating something great, I want everyone to try it,” he said on the “River Café Table 4” podcast. “Unfortunately, I’m married to someone who has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I’ve met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish [and] steamed vegetables. She’ll very rarely deviate away from there.”

Posh Spice reportedly opted for the Five Hands diet after the July 2011 birth of her daughter Harper. The restrictive plan allows dieters to eat only five handfuls of healthy food each day.