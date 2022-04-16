Zoe Kravitz Drinks Milk Like a Cat and More Wacky Celebrity Diets

Beyonce Knowles

The musician went on a diet for 2006’s Dreamgirls, choosing the Master Cleanse liquid diet. She reportedly consumed the program’s plan of drinking only lemon juice, maple syrup, water, and cayenne pepper.

After welcoming twins Sir and Rumi in June 2017, the Grammy winner went on a very strict diet to prepare for her 2018 performance at Coachella. “In order for me to meet my goals, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol,” Beyoncé explained in the 2019 Netflix documentary, Homecoming. “I’m hungry.”