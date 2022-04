Kim Kardashian

In July 2014, the reality star reportedly went on a “strawberry” diet, which involved eating only strawberries a few days a week. Five years later, Kardashian switched to a much healthier, mostly vegan diet. “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down,” she told Vogue in March 2022.