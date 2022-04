Ashton Kutcher

The Dude, Where’s My Car? star ended up in the hospital after strictly following Steve Jobs’ fruitarian diet before filming the biopic Jobs. “He was so dumb,” Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, said during an October 2021 appearance on Hot Ones. “He also, I think, only ate like grapes at one point? We ended up in the hospital twice, with pancreatitis.”