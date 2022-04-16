Zoe Kravitz Drinks Milk Like a Cat and More Wacky Celebrity Diets

Tom Brady

The quarterback is famous for his intense TB12 diet, which most notably doesn’t include nightshades, meaning he doesn’t eat tomatoes, eggplant and peppers, among other things. Brady also doesn’t eat strawberries — in fact, he only tried them for the first time in September 2014.

However, his aversion has less to do with his diet than people might think. “Oh, man, I hate strawberries. I just hate the smell,” he confessed during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at the time, explaining that the berries often just get lumped into the rest of his dietary restrictions.