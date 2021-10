Miley Cyrus

The “Midnight Sky” singer detailed an encounter she had with a UFO during an interview with Interview magazine in October 2020. “The best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow,” she explained. “I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too.” Cyrus added that she saw “a being sitting in front of the flying object” and that “it looked at me and we made eye contact.”