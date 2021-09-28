Prince Philip

According to the U.K.’s i newspaper, the late Duke of Edinburgh was fascinated by the subject of aliens. His interest seemingly spiked after his uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, wrote an official report about a UFO landing at his estate.

“I’m quite proud of Prince Philip. Why shouldn’t he have been interested in UFOs?” writer John Hanson, who claims Philip had a dozen of his books on aliens, said. “Because for goodness sake, that is something that we should treat seriously rather than flippantly. It is a phenomenon that has baffled mankind for millennia.”