Top 5

Stories

OMG

Demi Lovato, Gigi Hadid and More Celebrities Who Believe in Aliens

By
Prince Philip Wont Receive State Funeral Due Coronavirus Pandemic
Prince Philip opens the new Warner Stand at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 3, 2017 in London, England. Shutterstock
21
3 / 21
podcast

Prince Philip

According to the U.K.’s i newspaper, the late Duke of Edinburgh was fascinated by the subject of aliens. His interest seemingly spiked after his uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, wrote an official report about a UFO landing at his estate.

“I’m quite proud of Prince Philip. Why shouldn’t he have been interested in UFOs?” writer John Hanson, who claims Philip had a dozen of his books on aliens, said. “Because for goodness sake, that is something that we should treat seriously rather than flippantly. It is a phenomenon that has baffled mankind for millennia.”

Back to top