Tom DeLonge

“I don’t think we’re working underground with aliens. I don’t think it’s like that, like some dumb conspiracy theorists think,” the Angels & Airwaves singer told Paper magazine in February 2015. “What’s going to be are remnants of other civilizations: architecture, old monuments, machinery, things that have been fossilized, whatever, and then that will get dripped out for another 30 to 40 years. Maybe there was a civilization there.”