Chris Hemsworth

Chicago musician Scott Hildebrand was in for quite the surprise in October 2018 while abroad in Australia when he decided to hitchhike two hours to Byron Bay — and got picked by none other than Hemsworth and his trainer, Luke Zocchi! Not only did the Thor actor offer Hildebrand a lift, he took him all the way to his destination by chopper. “When hitchhiking leads to a helicopter ride with Thor,” the singer/songwriter wrote on an Instagram documenting the experience, adding, “Thanks, guys!” Hemsworth also shared the video of their flight on Instagram, writing, “Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn’t a serial killer which we were stoked about and just happened to be a kick ass musician Scott Hildebrand.”