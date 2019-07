David Harbour

The Stranger Things star made superfan/California student Damaris Fregoso’s senior pics a memorable affair when he showed up in the flesh to take them with her in January 2018. Damaris had asked how many retweets it would take for him to show up, and the actor responded with “25k“. She delivered, and Harbour kept his promise. Later that month, he agreed to officiate a wedding in Springfield, Illinois, for a fan who garnered 125,000 retweets.