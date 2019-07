Drake

Sofia Sanchez was in for the surprise of a lifetime when Drake responded to a video request the then 11-year-old heart transplant patient sent to the rapper from her hospital room at Lurie’s Children Hospital in Chicago, asking him to visit. “You asked me to come, I’m here,” the “In My Feelings” singer said as he walked into her room in August 2018. Drake then proceeded to sing “God’s Plan” to Sanchez, ask for her autograph and outfit her with swag.