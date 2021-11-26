Dwayne Johnson

In November 2021, the Jungle Cruise star surprised a military veteran named Oscar by giving him his own custom-detailed truck. “My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice. So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no,” Johnson explained in an Instagram caption. “But I still said, yes 😉 I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift.”

After realizing that the truck was now his, the fan fell to the ground in shock. “What the heck is happening?” he exclaimed. “Get outta here, bro!” Johnson replied, “You do a lot of good for people, man.”