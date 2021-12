Dwayne Johnson

The Jungle Cruise actor surprised fans on a Hollywood bus tour in August 2021. Johnson drove up beside the vehicle, which he explained stops in his neighborhood, and asked the riders, “Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?” He shared the fans’ reactions via his Instagram and TikTok accounts. “Well, that was fun. It’s a good way to start off my Saturday,” he said after introducing himself to everyone on board.