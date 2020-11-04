Harry Styles

The “Golden” crooner surprised a fan named Theodora in October 2020, leaving a heartfelt message at her home after his car broke down and he spent time there while she was out. “My car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea,” Styles wrote in a letter for the fan, which was later posted on social media along with a photo of the singer feeding the fan’s goldfish. “I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry.” The former One Direction singer added: “P.S. I fed the fish.”