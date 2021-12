J.K. Rowling

The British author lent her famous handwriting to a survivor of sexual assault and bullying named Kate who wished to get words from Rowling’s Harry Potter series — “expecto patronum” — tattooed on her wrist for protection in the wordsmith’s handwriting. Rowling provided her penmanship via Twitter along with a special note for Kate. “I love that you’re working to heal and protect yourself,” she tweeted in May 2016. “You deserve this. I hope it helps.”