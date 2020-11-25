Jason Momoa

In November 2020, the Game of Thrones alum took to Instagram to share clips from a FaceTime call he had with a young Aquaman fan who is battling cancer. “So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer,” he captioned the post. “I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him.”

Momoa then urged fans to help support Danny through GoFundMe. He asked for Warner Bros. to send the ill fan Aquaman’s trident too.