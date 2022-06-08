John Cena Surprises Teen Superfan Who Fled Ukraine With His Family

John Cena

The WWE Superstar flew to the Netherlands to meet Misha Rohozhyn, a teenaged fan who fled from Ukraine with his mother when their Mariupol home was destroyed in the Russian invasion. “When I read about Misha’s story it reached out to me, not just Misha’s story, but the story of Misha’s mom as well,” Cena said in a June 2022 video shared by the WWE’s official Twitter account. “[I happened to have] three days off from work right at the time when I read this story, and being an hour away by air, it turned immediately into, ‘We’re going!’ And that means spending an afternoon building blocks and eating cake. That’s a special afternoon when it comes to the new friends I was able to meet.”

During his visit with Misha, who has Down syndrome, Cena gifted the teen with WWE merch and a championship belt before goofing around with his family. “What a wonderful way to spend a Saturday,” the Blockers star wrote via Twitter. “Misha and his mother, Liana, define #NeverGiveUp.”